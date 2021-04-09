JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.26 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

