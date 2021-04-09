JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.78 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Ingredion worth $26,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.48 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

