JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

