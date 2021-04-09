JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 184,708 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.95% of SLR Investment worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 86.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.