JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €92.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.30 ($119.18).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €84.85 ($99.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.58. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

