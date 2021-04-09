JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €640.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €608.50 ($715.88).

KER opened at €605.00 ($711.76) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €566.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €570.38.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

