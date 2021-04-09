Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $10.43 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $473.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,582 shares of company stock worth $1,249,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

