Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($40.95). 618,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,089.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,662.57. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, for a total transaction of £372.12 ($486.18).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

