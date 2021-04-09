John Francis Kelly Sells 321 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $14,778.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 357 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $17,575.11.

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $13,417.50.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $27,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

