JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

