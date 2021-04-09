Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mazda Motor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.