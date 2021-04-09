Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Sells $312,000.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Harry Reese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,679. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

