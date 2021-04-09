Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.