Jefferies Financial Group Comments on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.