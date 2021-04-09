Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.