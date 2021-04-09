Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.42 ($24.03).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.64 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.