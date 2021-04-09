Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.