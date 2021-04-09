Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 4,444 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AXON stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

