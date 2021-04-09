Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,537 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

