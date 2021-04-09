Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

