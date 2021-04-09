Jane Street Group LLC Has $512,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 91,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.78 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

