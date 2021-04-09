Jane Street Group LLC Has $474,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.85% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,429,000.

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

