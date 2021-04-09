Jacobs & Co. CA Takes $205,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

