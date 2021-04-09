J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.70

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,116.70 ($14.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,432 ($18.71). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,394 ($18.21), with a volume of 206,347 shares.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
