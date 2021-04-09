J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $168.67. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,756. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.