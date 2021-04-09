Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Iteris has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

