iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 942.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $143.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $143.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

