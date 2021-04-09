iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $186.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $186.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $169.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

