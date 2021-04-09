iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,182. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.39 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.