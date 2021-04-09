iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 352,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

