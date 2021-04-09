iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.85% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

