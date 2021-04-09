iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 969,081 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

