IRISnet Market Capitalization Tops $217.18 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $217.18 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00288578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00774485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,957.15 or 1.00821376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00738511 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,940,551 coins and its circulating supply is 974,364,690 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

