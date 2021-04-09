Investors Purchase Large Volume of WD-40 Call Options (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,911% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.52. 127,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,676. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its 200-day moving average is $269.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

