Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,196% compared to the average daily volume of 193 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.