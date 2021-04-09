Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 100,575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,986% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,821 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $114.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

