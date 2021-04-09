Investors Purchase High Volume of Holicity Put Options (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,329 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average volume of 139 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter worth about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Holicity stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Holicity has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

