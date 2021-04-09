Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

