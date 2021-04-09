Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AXIS Capital (AXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital (NYSE: AXS):

3/31/2021 – AXIS Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio of AXIS Capital. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed its industry in year-to-date period. Nevertheless, it continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends.”

3/30/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.11. 4,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

