Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $21.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.46 million. Investar reported sales of $18.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ISTR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

