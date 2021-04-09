Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

XMLV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

