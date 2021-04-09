Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

