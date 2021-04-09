Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 639,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

