Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Invesco worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.