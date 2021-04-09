Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.