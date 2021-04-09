Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Michael L. Paxton Sells 8,000 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

INTZ opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $486.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.