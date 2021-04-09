Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 3,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $674.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.