Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of IDXG opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Interpace Biosciences has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. Analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

