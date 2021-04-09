International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). International Seaways reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

