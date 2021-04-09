International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

